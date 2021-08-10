Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

