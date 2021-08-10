ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. ADTRAN reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

ADTN opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $24.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

