Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ADN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. 4,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,735. The company has a market capitalization of $390.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $170,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

