Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.16. The company has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

