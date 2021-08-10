AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AECOM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,894. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

