AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AECOM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,894. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

