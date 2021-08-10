AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. 25,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,894. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

