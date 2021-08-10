Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.75. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $318.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

