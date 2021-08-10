Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $156.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.52. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $131.60 and a 12 month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

