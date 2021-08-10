AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $11.60

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $12.89. AerSale shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1,280 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AerSale during the first quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AerSale during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale during the first quarter worth about $172,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

