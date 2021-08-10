Aeternity (AE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.16 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $46.05 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00030487 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,445,605 coins and its circulating supply is 341,624,662 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

