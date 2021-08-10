Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aflac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 463,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,690,000 after purchasing an additional 338,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

