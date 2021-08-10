Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%.

NASDAQ:API traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. 79,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.34. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on API shares. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

