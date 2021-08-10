Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $335.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price cut by analysts at Cowen from $360.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.41.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $275.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.14. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

