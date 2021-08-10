Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%.

Shares of Akerna stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 3,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.62. Akerna has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on KERN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

