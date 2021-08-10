Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold Sells 1,338 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $300,661.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40.

ALB traded up $4.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $232.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5,213.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 110,055 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,461,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.29.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

