Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $231.38 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $232.53. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock worth $5,636,302 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

