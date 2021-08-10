Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.67

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 56730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

