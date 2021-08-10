Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 3,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

