Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.27.

ATD.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$51.07. 728,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,313. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.