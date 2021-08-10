Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $81.31. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,007. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05.

ALLK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.91.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013 over the last three months. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Allakos worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

