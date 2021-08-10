Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $278.45 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.32% of American Campus Communities worth $278,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 671,188 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after buying an additional 415,027 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 699.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.93. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

