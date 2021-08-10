Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Intuit worth $201,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

INTU stock opened at $535.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $540.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

