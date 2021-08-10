Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 387,101 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 387,101 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.21% of AtriCure worth $224,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after buying an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth approximately $41,812,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AtriCure by 29.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AtriCure by 47.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 136,044 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.00. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

