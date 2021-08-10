Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.36% of Tetra Tech worth $287,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.