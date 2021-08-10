Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €226.67 ($266.67).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €199.60 ($234.82) on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €211.47.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.