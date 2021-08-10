Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $44.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.