Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $201.99

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $201.99 and last traded at $201.55, with a volume of 3862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,297 shares of company stock worth $20,953,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

