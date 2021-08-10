Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG opened at $2,760.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,591.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

