Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,760.46. 46,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,591.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,972 shares of company stock worth $255,573,263 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.