Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $66.13 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $72.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 3.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $3,269,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

