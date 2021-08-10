Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,342.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,473.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

