American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $152.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial have outperformed its industry in year to date. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It estimates renewal rates in 2021 to be up 9% to 11%. It boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings of $8.40 to $9.20 per share with net written premiums in the Specialty property and casualty expected to grow 10% to 13% in 2021. However, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility while high debt level induces higher interest expense.”

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG stock opened at $132.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.13.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,481 shares of company stock worth $16,529,628. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.