American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

APEI stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. 12,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,069. The firm has a market cap of $486.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Truist decreased their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

