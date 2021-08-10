American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $494.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

