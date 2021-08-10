Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,408 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after acquiring an additional 711,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after buying an additional 319,247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,342,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 188,852 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

