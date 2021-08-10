Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 88.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,361,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,656 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,047,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWA opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

