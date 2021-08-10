Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.16.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

