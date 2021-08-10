Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after purchasing an additional 840,158 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

WWE stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

