Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,839 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.94.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

