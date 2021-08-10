Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 190,110 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,110 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.64% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,095,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,689 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period.

HEZU stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41.

