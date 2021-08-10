AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NYSE:AMN opened at $104.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $110.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock worth $1,966,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

