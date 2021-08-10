Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

