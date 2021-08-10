Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

NYSE:AP opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $117.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel Lyon acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

