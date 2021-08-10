Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $981.76 million, a P/E ratio of 410.20 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,245 shares of company stock worth $2,713,158. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

