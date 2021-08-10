Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Amplifon stock remained flat at $$49.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Amplifon has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $531.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplifon will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

