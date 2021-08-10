Analysts Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $51.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.61 million and the lowest is $49.40 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $40.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $190.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.40 million to $194.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.35 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $244.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,942. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $688.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

