Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce sales of $7.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.03 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $25.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.15. 2,429,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,367. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,457,000 after purchasing an additional 756,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.