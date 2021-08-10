Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.90 Million

Analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post $70.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.50 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $52.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $285.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $287.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $382.46 million, with estimates ranging from $379.89 million to $385.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Fiverr International by 77.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.27. The stock had a trading volume of 980,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,862. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

