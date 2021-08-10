Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

