Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $500.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.10 million and the highest is $510.06 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $437.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.12. 111,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,182. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

