Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $500.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.10 million and the highest is $510.06 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $437.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
